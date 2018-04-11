TBI case yields indictment for Hamilton County commissioner

At the request of 11th District Attorney Neal Pinkston, TBI agents began to investigate an allegation of extortion that involved Hamilton County Commissioner Timothy Boyd. During the investigation, agents discovered Boyd, 65, attempted to force an opponent to withdraw from the commissioner’s race when he threatened to release information Boyd thought would damage his opponent’s campaign.

On Tuesday, a Hamilton County grand jury returned an indictment that charged the Chattanooga man with extortion. On Wednesday morning, Boyd surrendered to authorities at the Hamilton County Jail, where he was booked and released after he posted $2,500 bond.