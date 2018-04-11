Lawmakers OK Sunday liquor sales

Rep. Gerald McCormick, R-Chattanooga, and Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro, sponsored the bill, which would allow wine and alcohol sales during the same hours allowed for beer sales, which includes Sunday.

Currently, wine and liquor sales are prohibited from Saturday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.

The state Senate approved the legislation Wednesday following the House’s approval Monday, which means the measure heads to Gov. Bill Haslam’s desk for his signature.

The measure would allow liquor sales from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every Sunday and holiday, excluding Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Liquor stores would be able to sell on Sunday immediately, while grocery stores will be able to sell on Sundays in 2019.

The legislation comes almost two years after wine sales became more widespread in the state. The passage of the wine in grocery stores legislation represented the most comprehensive change in alcoholic beverage law in the state’s history.

Nearly 650 stores across the state sold wine during the first year following the allowance.