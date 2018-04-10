Wilson cable committee talks TV channel

The Wilson County Commission approved $140,000 last month for the county’s PEG channel, which will broadcast on YouTube and television channels. The channel will feature educational videos about government, county events, information and more, according to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Tressa Bush led most of the discussion and said county officials would meet with AT&T on Wednesday to discuss their potential role as a vendor for the channel. Bush said conversations have stalled with Charter Spectrum, but other potential vendors include Comcast, Telephone and Data Systems or TDS and DeKalb Telephone Cooperative or DTC.

Bush said AT&T would be willing to provide setup and equipment, but would not share content with other vendors. The cost for each vendor would range from $5,000-$6,000 for connectivity, while equipment could cost about $13,000, according to Bush.

Equipment would include a green screen, cameras, audio and visual accessories and more that would allow the county to produce content in different locations. The equipment would also allow the county to broadcast commission and committee meetings when possible.

Bush said she met with Cumberland University and Wilson County Schools officials about potential internships for students to assist in producing content for the channel. She said she also plans to meet with various entities throughout Wilson County to gauge interest and discuss potential content for the channel.

Bush said she has already published some content similar to what would be featured on the channel on Facebook and YouTube at Wilson County, TN – Government on both sites.