Corker calls out Trump administration on spending

“This administration, assisted by big spending Republicans and Democrats in Congress, is on track to be one of the most fiscally irresponsible administrations in history. We must change course,” Corker, R-Tenn., tweeted Monday.

Corker linked a Congressional Quarterly story in his tweet, which said some Republicans have regret about the spending deal Democrats approved in February that led to the $1.3 trillion omnibus appropriations bill last month.

Corker voted against the bill and called it one of the most grotesque pieces of legislation he’s seen. Corker’s Twitter account features a pinned tweet from March that showcases his support of Trump’s threat to veto the spending bill.

“Please do, Mr. President. I am just down the street and will bring you a pen. The spending levels without any offsets are grotesque, throwing all of our children under the bus. Totally irresponsible,” he wrote.

The latest incident could be considered minor compared to a series of exchanges the pair engaged in late last year.

Trump focused on Coker in a series of tweets in October after Corker announced he would not seek re-election.

Trump focused on Coker on a series of tweets Sunday morning, continuing the duo’s rollercoaster relationship, which once saw Corker as a leading candidate for Trump’s secretary of state position.

“Senator Bob Corker ‘begged’ me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said ‘no,’ and he dropped out,” Trump tweeted, adding Corker said he could not win without his endorsement.

Trump continued to rip the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, adding he expected Corker “to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda.”

Corker shot back at Trump with a tweet of his own an hour later.

“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning,” Corker tweeted.

Trump continued his tirade later that evening.

“Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that's about it,” he tweeted.

That exchange followed Corker’s criticism of Trump’s ability to lead the country, most notably following the Charlottesville, Virginia protest in August.

“The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful,” said Corker, who was critical of Trump’s response to the protest. “He also, recently, has not demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation.”

A month later, Corker showed support of Trump’s push for tax reform and said he had a “very productive meeting at the White House.”