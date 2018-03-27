Guinness world record broken at Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

Kennedy set the previous record of 39, and he held it until it was broken on video Monday night at the meeting.

Also at the meeting, during the commissioner’s reports section, Commissioner Ray Justice discussed the process for the lease agreement in the partnership with the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center.

“We’re working on the survey with Ariel Spears, and they needed that, and the address, and, of course, we also need the new director to come on board so we can sit on down with them. But the 3 acres is set aside, and the lease is executed, so all we’re waiting on is to add the survey to it and then sit down with the director and get everything finalized,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin.

The commission discussed the proposal for a new location for the center at its meeting Feb. 26 and passed a preliminary proposal unanimously.

“We’re just thrilled,” said Nancy Britt, a board member with the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center. “We just feel like the city is, you know, they’re excited. We’re excited. Now, we don’t know. We haven’t seen the contract. I’m sure it will have some conditions in it, like they’re not going to give us 20 years to raise the money, you know. So, that’s our next step. We’re waiting to see that.”

Justice also asked Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman about the progress on the 2.14 acres that will be used for a new fire hall.

“We’ve laid out a footprint to give us the area that needs the 98 percent packing,” said Luffman. “[We’re] still in works with the contractor. When they begin to put their spoils in and have that [geotechnical] work done. All of that’s been part of the package.”

Commissioner Art Giles also took the time to thank the public works and Mt. Juliet Police Department for stepping up to help reduce the amount of speeding through Mt. Juliet subdivisions. Giles said speed humps would be installed in several subdivisions to help stop the speeding.

“Probably the most calls I get through my district is concerning speeding,” said Giles. “So, I appreciate both of those departments. There were a lot of ideas and good things that came from that.”