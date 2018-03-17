Beavers to run for county mayor

Beavers pulled the petition Friday afternoon, and will challenge incumbent Randall Hutto, who has filed his petition ahead of the April 5 deadline, and Bob Richie, who has not filed his petition.

Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, withdrew from this year’s gubernatorial race earlier this year after she resigned from the state Senate in August to focus on her campaign for governor.

Beavers served as Wilson County commissioner from 1990 to 1994 before serving in both houses of the Tennessee Legislature until last year.

Beavers served as chair of the Tennessee Republican Delegation to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year. Beavers sponsored several bills during her time in the legislature that drew support and criticism.

The Wilson County Republican Party Executive Committee expressed support for Beavers and fellow legislator Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and their Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act and “Bathroom Bill” legislation. Both bills failed in 2016.

“If anyone wants to know what I’ll do as governor, they can look at what I’ve already done in the state Senate,” Beavers said last year during her gubernatorial announcement.