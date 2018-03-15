Boyd visits Wilson County

Boyd, Knoxville businessman and former state commissioner of Economic and Community Development, is one of several Republicans making a run for governor. He will face fellow Republicans, Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell, Congresswoman Diane Black, realtor Kay White and businessman Bill Lee, as well as Democrats state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean.

Boyd held meet and greets and tours at several Wilson County locations, including the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon Gasification Plant, Wilson County Expo Center, Lebanon Municipal Airport, Tennova Healthcare and Cumberland University.

Boyd met with county and city officials, as well as business leaders during his tour of Wilson County. Boyd discussed business and economic development at the Expo Center.

Boyd founded Radio Systems Corp., headquartered in Knoxville, which now has more than 700 employees worldwide and with offices in seven countries.

He said he understands the important role a strong and desirable community has on economic development, noting businesses look for aspects outside of the office or factory when choosing a location.

Boyd also highlighted the importance of education and vocational training in attracting businesses. Boyd was instrumental in developing the state’s Drive to 55 initiative and Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect scholarship programs.

Boyd said he plans, if elected, to expand the reach of the state’s 27 technical colleges by proposing new technical–education campuses across Tennessee. The expansion would give students the opportunity to pursue a high school diploma and technical and community college credentials at the same time, according to Boyd.

Boyd said he believes his experience as an entrepreneur and business owner would make him the ideal candidate for governor.