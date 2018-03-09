Council OKs more Legends Drive funds

“Jeff, when does it stop? For the love of all that is holy. I’m the council member for that ward, but when does it stop?” Councilor Rob Cesternino said.

“I hope this is it,” said Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines. “This is the first time you all have voted on anything different since the bids.”

The budget amendment includes $450,000 for road construction, $575,000 for water and sewer extensions and adjustments and $45,000 for natural gas sleeves.

Baines said the project is currently expected to be finished in October or November.

Construction of the now just more than $5.6 million project, which will extend Legends Drive from west of Tater Peeler Road to Cainsville Road, began in July 2016.

Randy Laine, Lebanon engineering director for capital projects, highlighted some of the minor issues in 2016.

“The first was an area that was uncovered during the roadway excavation that had apparently been used as a ‘dump’ site in the past. This material is not suitable to be used anywhere on the project and must be disposed of,” Laine said.

Baines said the “dump” discovery isn’t a total surprise since the area was considered rural not too long ago.

“The second and most significant issue was the discovery of a void in the rock in the area where the bridge abutments are to be located,” Laine said.

Laine said the group had some items that cost less than expected such as sinkhole repair and encountered conditions they didn’t expect such as the two issues.

At the time, the project was over budget by about $225,000.

City leaders expect the new street to become a hotspot for businesses and industry.