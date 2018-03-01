Council discusses adult recreation leagues

According to Tim Leeper, a Leadership Wilson class member, there are a lot of Wilson County residents who travel outside of the county to participate in adult sport leagues because Wilson County doesn’t offer any. Leeper himself said he travels an hour each week to play in a softball league.

“I play a lot of league ball and a lot of tournament ball. It’s fun for me, and I would be a lot fatter if I didn’t play softball,” said Leeper. “It’s something to do, it’s a lot of fun. Currently I’m driving to Franklin. I don’t mind driving to Franklin. It’s not a big deal; that’s where a lot of my friends play. With that being said, there is a big need in the area.”

The Leadership Wilson group laid out preliminary plans for a park and the council called on Lebanon Parks and Recreation director William Porter to talk about the city’s past involvement with adult sports leagues.

“The big picture is here is we can’t have what Williamson County’s got. We can’t have what Davidson County’s got on the same property tax. If you want that kind of property tax here, then we can have some things Davidson County’s got and Rutherford County’s got and Williamson County’s got,” said Porter. “We’re not going to have that here on a 62-cent property tax. That’s the bottom line. We can’t have prime rib on a hamburger budget.”

The council asked the Leadership Wilson class to look more into the logistics of building the park and coming back. They suggested looking at renovating Hobbs Field in Lebanon as an option.

Councilor Tick Bryan also took a moment at the end of the work session to talk about scheduling a new work session to at city codes.

“We’re going to have a discussion about what it takes to get things done in the codes department,” said Bryan. “From what I’ve been told, there are legalities that have to be obeyed and procedures that have to be followed. Now, I don’t know who wrote all of that, but they must have been drunk when they did it, because certain things that should be done within a 24-hour time frame takes three months to get done.”

No date was set for the proposed work session.