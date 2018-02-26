TFA backs ‘arming teachers’ bill

Currently, school boards in Wayne and Pickett counties have the ability to adopt policy that allows the director of schools, in consultation with the principal of each school, to authorize and select employees on a voluntary basis to carry a concealed handgun within and on the grounds of their respective schools.

The selected employees much reach certain requirements, including completing more than 40 hours of peace officers standards and training commission approved handgun instruction and 16 hours of continuing instruction a year.

Under the current law, the training must be administered and taught by a local law enforcement agency. The bill would allow the selected employees to receive the training and instruction from either a private certified firearms instructor or local law enforcement agency.

Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, and Sen. Joey Hensley, R – Hohenwald, sponsor the legislation. Byrd sponsored the original legislation, which authorized law enforcement agencies to conduct training and instruction, but said it hasn’t taken place.

“We were pleased several years ago that Rep. Byrd and Sen. Hensley took the steps to allow at least some teachers and school employees to choose to be armed while at school. We have been concerned since that time, however, that the law enforcement agencies in this state which were legislatively authorized to train teachers have apparently failed or refused to do so,” Tennessee Firearms Association executive director John Harris said. “This new legislation will provide those teachers and school employees with other options to get the kind of training that the legislature has specified even if law enforcement would rather not cooperate in this public policy decision.”

The legislation currently has more than a dozen cosponsors in the House and none in the Senate.

Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, said he is pessimistic about gun-related legislation getting passed during the current legislative session.

“So far, all the gun-related bills have actually been stalling, even before the shooting. They’ve been hitting subcommittee in the House, where they haven’t gone through. There’s nothing that’s actually gone through in the House at this point, and I don’t see that changing this session,” Pody said last week. “With the shooting on top of it, I think it would make it even harder for individuals to pass that kind of legislation through the House right now.”

Pody said he was against any mandates that would require teachers to be armed.

“We’re putting so much on our teachers today, and I think they’re doing a great job. We have seen, though, that teachers have evolved almost from someone in there to educate our children and move them forward. Now, we’re telling them to watch for sexual abuse at home and watch for other things. We’re asking them to make sure they have the food they need. We’re almost turning them into parents, and I think that system has to stop,” Pody said. “Now we’re saying we want you to guard our children with arms? I would hate to put that type of mandate on our teachers.”

Pody said he would potentially support legislation that would allow teachers to voluntarily carry guns in schools, as long as they receive proper training and certification.