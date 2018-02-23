Pody doubtful about gun-related legislation

Pody differs from fellow Wilson County lawmakers Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, and Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, this session as the only lawmaker to sponsor gun-related legislation.

One bill would allow a person to carry a firearm without a carry permit, as long as the firearm was legally purchased.

“If I can go down and legally buy a gun, then I should be able to carry that gun,” Pody said. “By doing it this way, that means if I can go in and legally buy, there’s going to be a background check. They’re going to make sure I can access that gun.”

Pody said another bill that would allow citizens to sue government entities that prohibit gun-related events such as gun shows on government-owned property like the Nashville Fairgrounds died in session.

He said he believed it would likely not be a successful year for gun-related legislation. He said the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 dead only boosted that sentiment.

“So far, all the gun-related bills have actually been stalling, even before the shooting. They’ve been hitting subcommittee in the House, where they haven’t gone through. There’s nothing that’s actually gone through in the House at this point, and I don’t see that changing this session,” Pody said. “With the shooting on top of it, I think it would make it even harder for individuals to pass that kind of legislation through the House right now.”

Pody said he felt it was important to address the circumstances surrounding school shootings, as well as equip local school districts with enough funding for school resource officers.

He suggested allocating sales tax collections from the sale of firearms and ammunition to individual counties to fund school resource officers and other school safety initiatives. Pody said he was against any mandates that would require teachers to be armed.

“We’re putting so much on our teachers today, and I think they’re doing a great job. We have seen, though, that teachers have evolved almost from someone in there to educate our children and move them forward. Now, we’re telling them to watch for sexual abuse at home and watch for other things. We’re asking them to make sure they have the food they need. We’re almost turning them into parents, and I think that system has to stop,” Pody said. “Now we’re saying we want you to guard our children with arms? I would hate to put that type of mandate on our teachers.”

Pody said he would potentially support legislation that would allow teachers to voluntarily carry guns in schools, as long as they receive proper training and certification.

Pody, a self-described “staunch Second Amendment supporter,” did not highlight changes to laws that involve gun purchases as way to curb mass shootings.

“I would say the first thing we want to look at is, as a society, we’re going to have to acknowledge that there are some people who are mentally unstable because of something that’s happened in their life and have to find a way to help them cope,” said Pody, who said he did not think medication should be seen as a solution to help mental illness.

He also said parent and guardian oversight of guns should be examined.

Pody received more than $6,000 in political contributions in the last two years from the Tennessee Firearms Association and National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund political action committees. He said his contributions did not factor into his sponsored legislation.

“I’m a strong, staunch pro-life person, however, they give me no money. I don’t get contributions from them,” said Pody, who said he strongly supports law enforcement, although they did not sponsor him during his first campaign.

“I’m passionate about it before I got a nickel, and I’ll be passionate about it if I don’t get a nickel,” Pody said. “That doesn’t have any effect on me running a bill or not. It’s the same with marriage between a man and woman bill. There’s no lobbyist. It’s just something I believe in.”