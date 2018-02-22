Resolution passes to ban Hall income tax

Senate Joint Resolution 494, proposed by state Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, would add language in the Tennessee Constitution to eliminate state and local governments’ authority to levy state or local tax upon income derived from stocks and bonds that are not taxed ad valorem.

“The Hall Tax on interest and dividends discourages saving and investment and disproportionately impacts senior citizens on fixed incomes,” said Kelsey. “More and more citizens are relying on interest from stocks and dividends to fund their daily living expenses when they retire. Not only is the Hall Tax oppressive to these seniors, but it also encourages them to move out of state.”

The Hall income tax, enacted in 1929, is the only tax on personal income in Tennessee. It is currently a 4 percent tax on income derived from dividends on stock or from interest on bonds after the General Assembly made several reductions in the past several years. Legislation was approved last year to incrementally phase the tax out by January 2021. The proposed amendment would constitutionally prohibit the General Assembly from ever levying or permitting any state or local tax upon income derived from stocks and bonds.

“Enshrining the Hall Tax repeal in the Tennessee Constitution is a pro-growth move that will encourage investment and reinvestment in the state, its companies and its people,” Kelsey said.

For a constitutional amendment to be approved, it must be receive approval by a simple majority during the current 110th General Assembly and a two-thirds vote in the 111th General Assembly. It would then be placed on the ballot for consideration by voters during the 2022 gubernatorial election, where it must receive a majority of votes cast in the governor’s race.