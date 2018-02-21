Watertown leaders discuss possible car show

Vickie Frazier, secretary of the Tennessee Artist’s Guild recently revived in Watertown, brought the event to the chamber with the request to hold it June 16.

“We’re working with the Goodwill Cruisers Car Club in Lebanon, and it’s already got a lot of momentum,” said Frazier. “They’re expecting about 200 cars to show, and we’re not sure how many people will come on top of that.”

Frazier asked the council if her organization could use some of the city’s property for parking during the event, which sparked a debate on whether the square should be closed for the event.

Frazier requested the square be closed for the event for the live band scheduled to be there. Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings and the council members were concerned business owners on the square wouldn’t be happy about shutting the area down for a day.

“I want to accommodate, as much as possible, all the people that we can,” said Jennings. “That may not be possible.”

Jennings asked Frazier to come back to the March meeting with a mapped-out plan for the event so they could better make a decision regarding what would be best for the city, as well as the event.