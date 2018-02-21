School growth funds on the way

Wilson County Schools will receive $746,000, and Lebanon Special School District will get $176,500.

The funding is a result of an effort in the legislature to not only fully fund education in Tennessee, but also provide an additional $18 million toward school district growth.

The investments in many Tennessee school districts will allow growing schools to maintain the necessary resources so they can continue to offer quality education for students.

“We have made education a priority of the House Finance Committee; we’ve increased funding for K-12 education by over $1.2 billion over the last 7 years while cutting taxes for hardworking Tennesseans,” said Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “Wilson County has great schools, and these much-needed additional funds help our fast-growing districts.”

Gov. Bill Haslam added another $18 million in growth funds to his proposed 2019 budget.

“Providing a quality education for this next generation of Tennesseans is a top priority for me,” said Boyd, R-Lebanon. “I am honored and proud to work with my Republican colleagues as we continue that fight today and every day.”

Lynn is the chair of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee. She is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources, House Finance Ways and Means and House Ethics Committee, as well as the Joint Fiscal Review Committee. She lives in Mount Juliet and represents House District 57, which includes part of Wilson County.

Boyd serves as a member of the House Insurance and Banking Committee. He is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources Committee and Subcommittee. Boyd lives in Lebanon and represents House District 46, which includes Cannon and part of Wilson and DeKalb counties.