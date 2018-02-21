Lynn’s ‘In God We Trust’ bill moves to committee

Members of the House Education Administration and Planning Subcommittee voted 5-1 Tuesday to send the bill to the full Education Administration and Planning Committee.

The measure requires each local education agency to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent location within Tennessee’s schools. Nineteen states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Mississippi and Virginia, took similar action to promote the national motto.

“In God We Trust” has served as the official motto of the United States since 1956. It first appeared on the 2-cent penny in 1864 and on paper currency in 1957.

During his State of the Union Address last month, President Donald Trump reminded the nation’s lawmakers and all citizens “the foundation of American life is faith and family, not government and bureaucracy.” Trump also emphasized to the congressional and national audience “the country’s motto has been and still remains In God We Trust.”

“I am honored to sponsor passage of the National Motto in the Classroom Act, because it will serve as a reminder to our students about the significant role that faith plays in our daily lives,” said Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “I appreciate the support this measure has received from members of the Education Administration and Planning Subcommittee, as well as my Republican colleagues, and I look forward to ensuring the bill’s passage in the weeks ahead.”

As part of the discussion on the bill Tuesday, Lynn told subcommittee members the measure does not bear any cost because a school’s art students could use donated supplies to create a display to feature national motto. The motto could then be displayed next to replicas of prominent historical documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, on school property.

