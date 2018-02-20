Commission to discuss Square overlay district

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission approved the zoning overlay last month. Overlay districts are districts that provide an extra layer of regulation to meet specific needs and purposes to provide extra protection beyond the base district zoning.

The Lebanon Square overlay district includes guidelines on exterior renovations, decorative elements and proper signage.

“The overlay is to look at the entirety of the district – essentially, the entire public square that was laid out in 1802,” said Tracey Parks. “The idea of the overlay is to not require any of owners of property to do anything to their property – steps to change or make compatible – but to control changes to it.”

Parks said the historic zoning overlay’s goal is to preserve the historic integrity of the area.

The Lebanon Square is zoned as a commercial district, with prohibitions on discount tobacco stores, bail bonding and other businesses.

The commission also plans to discuss the future of the Hunters Point Golf Club property.

The group will discuss final plat plans for the project, dubbed Vineyard Grove.

The preliminary plans called for a 336-lot subdivision on the property, which the commission rezoned from commercial neighborhood to commercial general last year.

Planning staff said the future land-use plan identifies the area as residential mixed use, which is identified as 85 percent residential and 15 percent commercial. The commercial neighborhood zoning fits the future land-use plan as it allows both residential and commercial uses and both single-family and multi-family residential uses.

Planning staff said if 20 percent of the land is used for infrastructure, about 694 single-family and 1,665 multi-family units could fit on the site. Last year, Charley Dean with Dean Design Group said there were no plans for apartments on the site.

Additional permitted uses under a commercial neighborhood zone include health care, automotive parking, financial, consultative and administrative services, food-and-beverage services, general retail trade and more.