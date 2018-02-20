Council approves Springer settlement

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash placed Springer on administrative leave with pay last year after he attempted to fire Springer for insubordination.

“He called me into a meeting and said he was firing me,” said Springer, who said the only reason he was given for the termination was Ash believed he called a city meeting during the mayor’s absence while recovering from heart surgery.

The council agreed to a settlement Tuesday that will allow Springer to work for the city as a consultant for the next two years. Terms of the agreement include:

• Springer would work from home no more than 50 hours a week on specific tasks and assignments, and the city will provide any necessary equipment

• Springer would receive the same pay rate he earned prior to his firing, along with $25,000 in severance pay

• Springer is allowed to have another job, as long as it does not interfere with his responsibilities with the city

• The city will pay his attorney fees related to his termination

Springer will also be eligible for raises and receive the same benefits he received as financial commissioner. In turn, Springer will not file suit against the city.

Councilor and Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Cesternino said he called the meeting to address a gap in the city charter that could have put Cesternino in the mayor’s position until the next election.

Cesternino said Springer’s only role in the meeting was organizing and scheduling a time for all relevant parties to meet.

“[Ash] said he did not feel like I was supporting him,” Springer said.

City Attorney Andy Wright said the agreement would be equally beneficial for both parties. The agreement would allow Springer to serve in a capacity where his knowledge and expertise may continue to provide value to the city.