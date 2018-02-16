County officials talk new high school logistics

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto invited two guests, Wesley Robertson and Shawn Pfalzer, speak to the groups about some of the questions raised during the process.

Robertson is a county government consultant with the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service who Hutto called in after concerns were raised about the order of the bidding process.

“Two county commission meetings ago, we had someone that said, “Hey, we do things backwards. We pass the funding, and then we bid it out,’” said Hutto. “Then they presented a resolution that I’ve never seen before in 2007 that made me have some concerns.”

The resolution set a stipulation that a bidding process must take place before any funding is obtained for the project. Hutto wanted to make sure the bonds passed since the resolution were legal since the commission didn’t follow the process laid out in the 2007 resolution.

According to Karen Neal, a county guidance agent with Bass Berry and Sims, the bonds are legal because of a clause in them that supersedes any prior legislation. Robertson further spoke to the groups about the issue.

“I reached out to Williamson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, and those four, who I would say are the most comparable to you guys, they’re all doing it, in essence, the same way that you guys are,” said Robertson.

Pfalzer with the Greater Nashville Regional Council came to the committee with statistics of other high schools built in the last four years.

“One of the prominent things over the last couple of years has been the growth of education expenses and investments, particularly in new schools, as well as renovation projects,” said Pfalzer.

Pfalzer compared the proposed statistics of the proposed new Wilson County high school with similar projects built in recent years, as well as other proposed schools.

According to Pfalzer, the proposed high school was well within the average range of cost compared to similar high schools built in recent years.

Hutto adjourned the meeting after Pfalzer’s presentation and thanked him for putting together the statistics.

“Thank you for the time that you took. I know this took a few months to put together,” said Hutto.