City continues to add railroad quiet zones

Federal law requires train engineers to sound their horns whenever they approach road crossings, but it also allows municipalities to implement “quiet zones” in which train engineers do not sound their horns.

Lebanon currently has quiet zones on Horn Springs Road and Old Horn Springs Road, which were among the first in the state.

The silent crossings are designed to help relieve residents of concerns about hearing train horns each morning, and feature several notices to drivers and pedestrians that the train horn will not sound.

“You have all of these arms and barriers to make sure that when [trains] come down, people can’t weave through. So, you make the crossings safer by putting all of these things up, and they don’t have to blow their horns when they come through,” said Ward 6 Councilor Rick Bell.

Ward 5 Councilor Tick Bryan echoed the sentiment.

“It should be enough warning for most people when all of that occurs,” Bryan said.

Mayor Bernie Ash noted the council unanimously voted in favor of the silent crossings. The resolution also called to create quiet zones for railroad crossings at Carver Lane, Baddour Parkway, Babb Drive, Hartmann Drive and Hidden Acres.