Wilson County Republican Party cancels caucus

According to chair Terri Nicholson, the decision came after caucus chairman Alex Stillwell resigned, which left the group with little time to prepare and educate the community on the caucus process.

“My suggestion is, instead of a caucus, we hold informational meetings throughout the year so the Republican Party isn’t as confused,” said Nicholson. “So, I suggest we do a mass convention and take nominations from the floor.”

Following discussion on a possible convention to replace the caucus, the committee decided against it.

“We’re in a bad position now,” said vice chairman John Haley. “I’d rather do what’s right for the county and have it run smoothly.”

A motion was made to accept Nicholson’s recommendation to postpone the caucus until the next election cycle, and it passed by a 6-2 vote.

“The decision we made tonight was in the best interest of the Republican Party and all Republicans of Wilson County,” Nicholson said after the meeting.

The decision means all candidates who will appear on the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election will not have a major party affiliation – Republican or Democrat. The Wilson County Democrat Party decided against a caucus in mid-December, and both parties failed to schedule a primary by the Aug. 21 deadline.

Seats up for election will include Wilson County mayor, all 25 county commission seats, trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds and constables.

Wilson County Board of Education seats in Zones 2, 4 and 6 and a Lebanon Special School District at-large board member will also appear on the August ballot, but the offices are non-partisan by state law, so candidates couldn’t identify with any party anyway.

The qualifying deadline for the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election is April 5 by noon. The post deadline for sheriff is March 22.