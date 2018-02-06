Boyd raises more than $85K during first reporting period

Boyd, R-Lebanon, received more than 100 individual campaign contributions as part of a grassroots movement to support his campaign efforts in 2018. He is currently in his first legislative session as a member of the General Assembly. Since joining the House Republicans on Jan. 11, Boyd has transitioned seamlessly into his new role.

“My first three weeks in the House of Representatives have been fast paced and exciting,” said Boyd. “I am appreciative of the support I have received from our residents, local leaders, as well as my Republican colleagues."

As of the Jan. 31 deadline, Boyd had more than $86,000 on hand in his war chest.

"I have been blown away at the amount of financial support that I received from the people of Wilson, Cannon and DeKalb counties. It is absolutely humbling to see that my neighbors and friends in the district believe in me and have a desire to see me continue my service in the House chamber after the 2018 legislative session,” Boyd said.

Boyd sponsored six initiatives as part of his first legislative session.

Last week, he also signed on as a sponsor of House Bill 2251, which aims to protect the sanctity of life by eliminating taxpayer funding to facilities that perform elective abortions. It does not impact the availability of other critical health care services offered to Tennessee women.

Boyd serves as a member of the House Insurance and Banking Committee. He is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources Committee and Subcommittee. Boyd lives in Lebanon and represents House District 46, which includes Cannon, and part of Wilson and DeKalb counties.

Boyd may be reached by email at rep.clark.boyd@capitol.tn.gov or phone at 615-741-7086.