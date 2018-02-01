Lebanon city council holds brief work session

The council members present, Joey Carmack, Rick Bell and Fred Burton along with Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash discussed the items on the agenda for next week’s meeting.

One of the items discussed was a resolution from Lebanon police chief Mike Justice to purchase two new vehicles and one used truck for the Lebanon Police Department.

Another resolution was a proposal to rescind resolution a previous resolution honoring the Allman Brothers for their time in Lebanon. According to Ash, the city received some pushback for the proposal.

“We had several people from the Castle Heights alumni organization, evidently Gregg [Allman] had a book out; wasn’t too happy with Lebanon or Castle Heights,” said Ash. “They didn’t graduate from Castle Heights. That was their complaint.”

The last item discussed at the work session was a resolution to allow wine to be sold at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center’s Valentine’s Banquet. According to city attorney Andy Wright, since the center is a government owned building, the city council had to approve any alcohol being served there.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. at City Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Dr. in Lebanon.