Beavers drops out of governor’s race

Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, who resigned from the state Senate in August to focus on her campaign for governor, announced via her decision via her campaign’s Facebook page.

“To the volunteers, supporters and every person who championed my run for governor, I want to express my deepest gratitude to you,” said Beavers. “Today, after much deliberation, I am suspending my campaign for the office of governor of the great state of Tennessee.

“After criss-crossing the state and meeting thousands of fellow Tennesseans, it was not a light decision to make, because you have embraced our conservative message whole-heartedly, however, it is the right choice to make. Also, I know entering the race has not been in vain as many of my heartfelt issues are now talking points of other candidates.

“Again, I can’t express enough of the sincere thankfulness that I have for you and the outpouring of love and support as a volunteer and supporter you had for this campaign. [My husband,] Jerry, and I look forward to my retirement after decades of being an elected official, and we pray that God blesses you and our great state and nation.”

Beavers’ opponents in the governor’s race issued statements shortly after she made the announcement.

“While Mae and I don’t always agree on tactics, we have always agreed on philosophy, and I’ve always known her to be a dedicated conservative who fights for what she believes in,” said Diane Black. “From our time in the state legislature fighting to protect the unborn and to stop a state income tax, we know the conservative movement is stronger when we are fighting for the same cause together. I wish Mae the best and hope she will continue to be active in the fight in Tennessee.”

“Senator Beavers and I got to know each other during my time as ECD Commissioner and I applaud her efforts to serve Tennessee with passion and a conservative vision,” said Randy Boyd. “Jenny and I wish Senator Beavers and her family the best as they move on to the next chapter.”

“I want to thank Mae Beavers for her steadfast commitment to conservative values, and for her years of service to the state of Tennessee,” Beth Harwell said. “I wish her the best in her retirement, and I know she will continue to be a voice for conservative values in our state.”

Beavers served as state senator for District 17 from 2002 until 2017, representing Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties. She previously served in the state House of Representatives and Wilson County Commission.

She served as chair of the Tennessee Republican delegation to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016. Beavers sponsored several bills as a state senator that drew both support and criticism.