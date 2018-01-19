Boyd reflects on start of 2018 legislative session

“These last few days in the House chamber have certainly been busy as I transition into my new role as your state representative. I personally want to thank the citizens of our community, as well as the Wilson County Commissioners, for their vote of confidence as they entrust me with this new responsibility,” said Boyd. “I consider this opportunity a privilege, and I look forward to serving our residents with integrity.”

Boyd was officially sworn in to represent House District 46 on Jan. 11. This week, the newest member of the House Republican Caucus received three committee appointments from Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville.

Boyd will serve on the House Insurance & Banking Committee, which considers legislation related to insurance, state regulatory boards, taxes, corporations, banks and other financial institutions, general business, interest rates, utilities, communications, as well as legislation impacting trade.

Additionally, he will serve on the House Consumer & Human Resources Committee and Subcommittee. This group of lawmakers reviews legislation dealing with consumer protection laws, and all human resource and labor law regulations in Tennessee.

“I am honored that Speaker Harwell has appointed me to these distinguished committees,” said Boyd. “I know my colleagues and I will advance sensible initiatives that will benefit citizens in our community, as well as those across the state.”

Harwell shared her thoughts on Boyd as well.

“Rep. Boyd truly understands the needs of his residents, and the determination he brings to these committees will not only benefit them, but also our entire General Assembly,” said Harwell. “We are fortunate to have him, and I appreciate his willingness to serve.”

Throughout the 2018 session, Boyd and his Republican colleagues will work to address several vital issues. They include the state’s opioid crisis, as well as welfare and juvenile justice reform.

Additionally, Boyd is determined to continue to make his community and state an attractive destination for businesses and for families. He said he is enthusiastic about supporting legislation that reduces taxes, promotes job growth, protects the 2nd Amendment rights of law abiding citizens, and safeguards Tennessee’s unborn children.

Boyd lives in Lebanon and represents House District 46, which includes Cannon and parts of Wilson and Dekalb Counties. He can be reached at rep.clark.boyd@capitol.tn.gov, or 615-741-7086.