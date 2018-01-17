Natural marriage bill taken off notice

The bill, formerly sponsored by then-Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and former Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, contradicted a Supreme Court decision on same-sex marriage in 2015. The bill also called for the rejection of the Obergefell v. Hodges decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court giving same sex couples the fundamental right to marry.

Pody, who was elected to the state Senate in a special election in December, opted to roll the bill last year in the House, pointing to two pending lawsuits relative to same-sex marriage in Tennessee. A fiscal note attached to the bill estimated $9 billion in federal funding could be in jeopardy if the legislation passed.

Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, is the bill’s current sponsor. Beavers resigned her position in the Senate to focus on her gubernatorial campaign.

Pody has not signed on to sponsor or co-sponsor the bill. In 2015, Pody said God spoke to him in his prayers and told him what his role should be against same-sex marriage.

“I believe I am supposed to be speaking to the unsaved, the people that are performing same-sex marriage and people involved in same-sex marriage,” Pody said. “It is wicked, wrong and I am doing the best I can to warn them.”

He said he believed his bill was a first step in that process.

“They may want to say I’m crazy or something, but that comes with it,” Pody said. “I’m doing what I feel is right.”

The bill also prohibited state and local agencies and officials from giving force or effect to any court order that has the effect to violate Tennessee’s natural marriage law. It eliminated the arrest of any “person of any government official or individual who does not comply with any unlawful court order regarding natural marriage within Tennessee.”

A press conference Pody and Beavers scheduled last year abruptly ended shortly after it started after protestors began shouting in opposition of the marriage bill, as well as the controversial bathroom bill. That bill would have required students in state high schools and colleges to use restrooms and locker-room facilities that align with the sex indicated on the student’s original birth certificate.

Several education leaders, including Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright, said local districts should have control over how to handle the issue.

“It’s not an issue for us. We take care of our kids,” Wright said last year, adding the district is sensitive to student needs, as well as parent and guardian concerns.

Wright said schools feature a single-stall, gender-neutral restroom that any student who feels it’s necessary is allowed to use.

Wright said in schools where enrollment can exceed 1,800 students, it would be difficult to monitor all students.

“It becomes sort of farfetched to monitor, because we simply don’t have the personnel. We don’t want to get into policing bathrooms,” Wright said.

Protesters packed the conference room in the Legislative Plaza, and shortly after Pody began to speak, they started to chant, “pull the bill.”

Pody stopped and asked if he could finish, and when the crowd continued to chant, he said, “I appreciate you all coming. Thank you very much.”

Pody and Beavers then left the room and went to their respective offices. Protesters followed them and apparently confronted them. Law enforcement officers were on hand to escort the legislators.