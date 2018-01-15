Council to discuss Blair Lane development

The council meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall. A public hearing will precede the meeting at 5:55 p.m.

The most recent request from property owner Mark Vastola for 89 acres on Blair Lane would rezone the property to medium residential 12,000 from rural residential. The change would alter the minimum lot requirement to 12,000 square feet.

The Lebanon Planning Commission denied two other requests regarding the same property last year. It deferred action on the property in November before it failed to pass on a 3-6 vote last month.

Residents voiced their opposition to the more than 250 “cookie-cutter homes” that could be built on the land, as many reiterated their concerns about traffic, water runoff, property values and way-of-life alterations cited in previous commission and Lebanon City Council meetings.

“The handful that are for it are only here for one reason, and that’s for a tremendous financial gain to them. In my opinion, if they were here to do the right thing for this city, they would be asking for [low density residential], which would be consistent with all the surrounding neighborhoods – new and old,” realtor and resident Dorie Mitchell said last year. “This situation has a negative financial impact on hundreds of Lebanon residents.”

Commissioner Mack McCluskey’s motion to approve the project in November failed after he indicated there could be no other legal option for the body regarding the project.

“There has to be a basis for decisions. I hope you believe that. We know what the neighbors want. We know what the builders want, but we have to fall back on what was done many years ago, and that is the future land-use plan,” McCluskey said. “There are legal requirements with regard to the future land-use plan, and we’ve dealt with every possible option that could be used under the future land-use plan.”

The group denied the original rezoning request in March that would have allowed about 400 homes to be built on the property and balked at rezoning plans in October.

In other business, the council will discuss:

• the adoption of the South Hartmann Drive Gateway Study as a guide for development along the South Hartann Drive corridor.

• changing the name of Aviation Boulevard to Aviation Way.