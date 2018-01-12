Closings and cancellations in Wilson County

• City of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet

Lebanon and Mt. Juliet City Hall will close at noon.

• Wilson County Government officer

County government offices will close at noon.

• County, City and Private schools

All schools in Wilson County, including Cumberland University, are closed for the day.

• Middle Tennessee State University

The school is closed for the day, including all offices and activities. The only exceptions are for operations essential to public safety.

• Centerstage Theare’s The Meeting

Centerstage’s production of The Meeting was cancelled for Friday and moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. There will also be a showing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

• The Lebanon Democrat

The Lebanon Democrat’s front office will close at noon.

• Wilson County Republican Party January Membership Meeting

The Wilson County Republican Part’s January Membership Meeting originally scheduled far Saturday is cancelled after an advisory was issued from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The meeting will be rescheduled.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.