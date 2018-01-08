911 Board talks 2017 statistics

The office took 49,107 total calls during 2017, and 78 percent of those calls came from cellphones. According to director Karen Moore, 99.98 percent of the calls taken were above National Emergency Number Association standards.

“A lot of people take that number and they go, ‘wow, that’s awesome, but you all are a small center,’” said Moore. “You can talk to our AT&T tech. He said, ‘I’ve never seen people fight to answer it like you guys do.’ They pick it up as soon as they hear it. It’s super quick. I’m very proud of our men and women.”

The center also added 506 new county addresses and 2,833 new subdivision addresses to the geographic information system, along with 112 new street segments and 1,748 new address points.

The work the center does in this area keeps all of the streets and house numbers organized. According to board chairman David Hale, the 911 center took over the job after multiple streets were named the same thing due to confusion between multiple agencies.

When someone adds an address point, communications coordinator Teresa Fisher uses a GIS program on a computer to measure out where the new location is in relation to existing houses and adds the address point so emergency services can more easily find the address. Team members also use a GPS device and physically drive to the location to add it to their online mapping system.

“If a 911 call came in, and there’s a new house being built on this lot, and we didn’t address it – this is one of the reasons we took over addressing – because we were finding that we weren’t knowing the addresses until people already moved in. These people dialed 911 and it would use the street center line,” said Moore.

Since taking over the job, the 911 center maps out all of the addresses and streets in Wilson County to make it easier for emergency crews to find the location of a call.

“If we don’t start educating the city council and government members about what body of work is going through here, I think we’re missing an opportunity,” said board member Terry Ashe. “These are awesome numbers that show what’s going on here. This is a direct reflection of what we’re doing here.”