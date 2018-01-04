Pody officially named state Senator

“Receiving a certificate of election today was a great honor,” said Pody, R-Lebanon. “I want to thank the people of Senate District 17 for giving the opportunity to represent them in Nashville.”

Lawmakers will reconvene Tuesday for the 2018 session of the 110th General Assembly.

“I am eager to get down to official business in the Senate next week as we craft legislation to address important issues such as opioid abuse, education and job creation, among other issues,” Pody said.

Pody previously represented District 46 in the state House.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Wednesday to select a House District 46 representative.