Changes coming to city trash pick up

Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines said city sanitation workers would no longer pick up trash that is around city trash cans starting next week, meaning all trash must be in city trash bins.

“It’s something that was passed a few months ago and we gave it some time for people to adjust. Now, it’s time to enforce the policy,” said Baines, who said the city sent notice through stickers that appeared on city trash bins.

Councilor Chris Crowell said residents could take advantage of the city’s recycling program to help alleviate the problem with excess trash. He said his family rarely fills up its “trash” can because about 90 percent of their trash goes into the recycling bin.

The city extended its recycling program another month. The city picked up the single-stream recycling service after Green Monster decided it would no longer service customers in May 2016.

Green Monster left its 64-gallon carts for the city to use, and sanitation workers make rounds every other Monday to pick up recyclables for delivery to the Waste Management recycling warehouse in Nashville.

By the end of 2017, workers at the city’s sanitation department regularly emptied bins from 425 recycling customers, making the program more attractive to city leaders.

When citizens sign up for the recycling program, they are given a 64-gallon cart with pickups every two weeks for $15 a month added to their utility bill and a one-time $25 start-up fee. Since the service is single-stream mixed recycling, there is no sorting required by customers. Comparable single-stream recycling services in Nashville can cost more than twice as much for a monthly pickup when done by a private company.

Any resident within the city limits of Lebanon is eligible for participation in the recycling pilot program.

Those signed up for the single-stream recycling pickup can expect cans emptied Jan. 8 and Jan. 22. Bins should be placed on the curb by 7 a.m. and removed by 7 p.m.

Democrat reporter Sinclaire Sparkman contributed to this report.