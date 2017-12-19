Council approves bid for airport terminal road

RAWSO Constructors, of Murfreesboro, received the project for just more than $880,000. The road will run through Lebanon Marketplace.

The terminal building opened in May and features the Lebanon Airport Commission’s office, a pilots’ lounge, corporate conference rooms, a quiet room, along with the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board, Class Bravo Air and additional corporate office space.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said the terminal would be the first stop for many businesses looking to locate to Lebanon and Wilson County.

“There are many other businesses moving into the Lebanon and one of the first places they stop is right here. When someone wants to move to Lebanon, they fly. They fly their private jet or airplane into the airport. They’re going to go into this beautiful building. If they’re looking for property, new business or to take care of the business they have, they’re going to take the elevator to the second floor for the JECDB,” Ash said.

The Lebanon Municipal Airport is one key subject of the city’s South Hartmann Drive corridor study. Lebanon airport manager Heather Bay said the terminal is one step in preparing for the area’s future.

“We are living in a profoundly adventitious time. In the history of the world, country, state, county or city, population is growing faster than ever before. The rate is unimaginable. We cannot fathom it. The numbers continue to grow. With that being said, this is only one of the many steps that has to be made for the future,” Bay said.

The Lebanon City Council voted against portables on construction projects Tuesday to prevent the possible expansion of uses related to portables in the future.

Councilor Joey Carmack raised questions about an ordinance rooted in a request from developers to look at the allowance of portables in the city during developments construction.

“They can get a permit for one year and option to extend for second year, but as soon as a sample or model home is built, then they need to take the portable trailer away,” said Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder.

Corder said the allowance would have just been for real estate sales.

“Right now, we don’t have a lot of portable trailers. This came up when we were looking at portable trailers for schools. Right now, you’re not allowed to have portable trailers,” Corder said.