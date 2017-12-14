Special election early voting closes in on 3,000 voters

A total of 279 people cast their ballots Wednesday, including 132 and 143 voters at the Election Commission Office in Lebanon and the Mt. Juliet Community Center, respectively. On Dec. 4, there were 337 voters, which represented the biggest single-day voter turnout for the special election, as polling places opened in Watertown and at Lighthouse Church in Mt. Juliet.

The special election will fill a seat left vacant by Mae Beavers after she decided to resign her position to focus on her run for Tennessee governor.

Candidates for the seat include Democrat Mary Alice Carif and Republican Mark Pody.

Early voting for the general election closed Thursday.

Residents voting Tuesday on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo identification issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government, are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identification will not be accepted.

Visit wilsoncountyvotes.com for more information.