Special election early voting passes 2,600

A total of 268 people cast their ballots Tuesday, including 149 and 117 voters at the Election Commission Office in Lebanon and the Mt. Juliet Community Center, respectively. On Dec. 4, there were 337 voters, which represented the biggest single-day voter turnout for the special election, as polling places opened in Watertwon and at Lighthouse Church in Mt. Juliet.

The special election will fill a seat left vacant by Mae Beavers after she decided to resign her position to focus on her run for Tennessee governor.

Candidates for the seat include Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and Republican Mark Pody.

Early voting for the general election will run through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Election Commission office at 2013 E. Main St. in Lebanon and the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet.

Residents voting early or on election days should remember to bring valid photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo identification issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government, are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identification will not be accepted.

Visit wilsoncoutnyvotes.com for more information.