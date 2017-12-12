Mt. Juliet discusses $200,000 land buy

Phil Jack, who was confused as to why the board discussed buying the land for $200,000 when it was previously donated to the city, brought up the issue in the citizens’ comments section of the meeting.

The land in question is 3 acres currently owned by the Wilson County Board of Education. The plan is to use it for a new District 1 fire station.

“I want to know, did the [homeowners] not donate the property or did the school board not donate the property?” said Jack. “Who was involved with the discussions, those who initially offered the property? Now we’re at the point where there is $200,000 you’re asking to be paid for the piece of property. I think there needs to be full disclosure.”

Commissioner Ray Justice tried to explain what happened from his point of view.

“What you were discussing was a discussion on pending litigation,” said Justice. “The pending litigation is when we were trying to settle a lawsuit between us and the Wilson County Board of Education; when we started talking about the property to begin with. They were actually trying to work through the process and give us credit for some of the things we had done for the school board, and that was their way of doing it. Since then, that died. It is illegal for them to give or donate a piece of land to anyone because it was purchased with public money.”

The $200,000, according to Justice, will be used to build a fire hall in District 1 where he said is greatly needed.

The ordinance passed unanimously.