Special election early voting passes 2,000

A total of 305 people cast their ballots Friday, as well as 134 people Saturday, in the special election. The Election Commission Office in Lebanon saw 119 voters Friday and 78 voters Saturday. The Mt. Juliet Community Center saw 95 voters Friday and 11 voters Saturday, respectively. Last Monday, there were 337 voters, which represented the biggest single-day voter turnout for the special election, as polling places opened in Watertown and at Lighthouse Church in Mt. Juliet.

The special election will fill a seat left vacant by Mae Beavers after she decided to resign her position to focus on her run for Tennessee governor.

Candidates for the seat include Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and Republican Mark Pody.

Early voting for the general election will run through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon and the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet.

Residents voting early or on election days should remember to bring valid photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo identification issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government, are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identification will not be accepted.

Visit wilsoncountyvotes.com for more information.