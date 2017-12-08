Wilson County selects new tourism director

Nichols most recently worked with the American Cancer Society after eight years with the Walt Disney Co., in roles that included the Disney Vacation Club, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Disney Event Group and Walt Disney’s Creative Entertainment.

Her experience with Disney ranged from sales, convention services and entertainment production for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and the Disney Cruise Line.

Nichols’ experience in the hospitality and tourism industry began with Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, managing social, corporate and signature events, such as the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks.

She graduated from Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Indiana, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a double concentration in marketing and management.

The Mt. Juliet resident is married to her husband, Jason, and has a daughter, Lucy.

Wilson County human resources director Von Barr received more than 57 applications for the position. The county put together a committee to review applications and conduct interviews.

“They have done an outstanding job, and we appreciate all of their hard work,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “…The committee went through all 57 applications and had a difficult time narrowing them down to two finalists. We appreciate all the interests in the tourism director position. Myself, along with Penny Carroll, interim director, conducted a final round of interviews, and we are excited to name the new tourism director of Wilson County, Amy Nichols.”

Along with Barr, the committee consisted of Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce president Melanie Minter, who also served as the committee’s chairman; Watertown Chamber president Pam Wiggins; Mt. Juliet Chamber president Mark Hinesley; Wilson County Tourism Committee chairman Sue Vanatta; Wilson County hotel representative Connie Bullington; Expo Center marketing director Charity Toombs; and Lebanon economic development director Sarah Haston.

Hutto said Nichols received an official offer Thursday, and she would start work Dec. 21 or earlier, if possible.

“Penny Carroll, [tourism] executive assistant, has been serving as our interim director and doing a fantastic job of not letting the tourism department skip a beat,” Hutto said. “…Again, we thank Penny Carroll for her leadership, and we look forward to this team doing a great job for all of Wilson County.”