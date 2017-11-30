Bowen placed on administrative leave after written order reinstates him

The written order was the result of a chancery hearing Nov. 20 in which Smith ruled the city had wrongfully fired Bowen and reinstated him to his position with back pay.

Just hours after the written order was released, Bowen got a letter from Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash informing him he was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of allegations of misconduct, fitness for duty evaluation and a disciplinary hearing.

Bowen’s attorney Keith Williams feels the city is just rehashing the same issues from three years ago that led to the original lawsuit.

“It seems as if Mayor Bernie Ash and city attorney Andy Wright continue to waste the taxpayers money,” he said. “The current mayor is taking the same steps as the previous mayor, Phillip Craighead, by repeating the same unlawful actions to wrongfully terminate Chief Bowen after the court reinstated him in his position. They have put Chief Bowen back to work as ordered by the court, then within hours, they start the process to terminate him based on the same scenario that has already been held by the court to be illegal and retaliatory in nature. It is unfortunate that Chief Bowen is being treated this way after spending his entire 25-year career making the safety of the citizens of Lebanon his priority.”

Wright said the situation is more complicated than just reinstating Bowen the day the order is released.

“There are a lot of logistical issues,” said Wright. “He hasn’t been to training in three years, and he’s not qualified to carry a gun at the moment, so he can’t be a police officer, so he’s being placed on administrative leave until we can work out some of the logistical issues.”

Wright, along with Ash, originally said the city would appeal the case when the written order was released.

“Well, actually Traveller’s Insurance is calling the shots. They’re the ones paying for the legal teams and all, so they’ll be the ones to decide whether to appeal, and they do plan to appeal.” said Wright. “Right now, though, there’s no final order, because the chancellor is still working through some things – looking at retaliatory damages and court costs – so it could be some time before a final order is released and until then, the case can’t be appealed.”

Wright said he didn’t believe the case was settled yet.

“The chancellor made his ruling because of a procedural defect. He did not rule that we didn’t have a reason to fire him. That’s an important distinction,” said Wright. “There may still be disciplinary action.”

Craighead fired Bowen in 2014 after an incident that involved the city’s Public Safety division.

A change in the city’s charter in 2014 gave Craighead the sole authority to fire Bowen without the council’s approval. It also made a provision for Bowen and potentially future department heads in similar situations to appeal disciplinary actions before an administrative law judge.

Prior to the change, the mayor and at least four city councilors’ approval was needed to fire department heads.

The same city charter change the council approved also made Public Safety its own department within the city. When that change took place, five Public Safety officers, including current police Chief Mike Justice, continued to use the police department’s originating agency identification number for access to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center database.

Wright previously said Bowen told a police administrator to contact TBI and ask the agency whether the five officers could access a state a federal database for criminal history, driver’s license, tag information and other sensitive information used by law enforcement agencies.

Since Public Safety became its own department through the charter change, it didn’t have its own identification number for the TBI system because it previously operated as a division of the police department. Each law enforcement agency is assigned its own identification number.

Wright also said Bowen was correct to notify TBI of the Public Safety officers, but it was the way he went about doing it that ultimately cost him his job. He said Bowen was fired for not telling anyone about the noncompliance issue between the five Lebanon Public Safety officers and TBI.

Wright said Public Safety was brought back under the police department’s command and renamed the Emergency Services Unit last year.