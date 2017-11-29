Early voting begins in special election

The special election will fill a seat left vacant by Mae Beavers after she decided to resign her position to focus on her run for Tennessee governor. Counties that make up District 17 include Wilson, Cannon, DeKalb, Smith and Macon.

Candidates for the seat include Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and Republican Mark Pody.

Early voting for the general election will run through Dec. 14 at the Wilson County Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon and the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet.

Early voting will be available at three additional locations from Dec. 4-9, including the Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown, Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Rd. in Mt. Juliet and the Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Road in Gladeville.

Early voting for the general election runs Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Lighthouse Christian location closes at 5 p.m. each weekday.

Residents voting early or on election days should remember to bring valid photo identification. A driver’s license or photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo identification issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government, are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identification will not be accepted.

Visit wilsoncountyvotes.com for more information.

The Lebanon Democrat will hold a political forum for voters to hear from candidates in the District 17 state Senate special election Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Bill and June Heydel Fine Arts Center at Cumberland University.

The forum will provide the only chance for voters to see both candidates vying for the District 17 state Senate seat in the same room answering questions and discussing issues.

The forum will be free and open to the public.