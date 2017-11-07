Pody, Carfi to square off for Senate seat

The General Election will be Dec. 19 for the Senate seat vacated by Mae Beavers when she decided to focus on her run for Tennessee governor. Counties that make up District 17 include Wilson, Cannon, DeKalb, Smith and Macon.

Pody received 1,641 votes, while Carfi received 827 votes. There were 31 write-in votes in the Republican primary and four write-in votes in the Democratic primary.

Early voting for the General Election will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 14.

Tennesseans voting early or on Nov. 7 should remember to bring valid photo identification. A driver’s license or photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo identification issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identification will not be accepted.

Visit wilsoncountyvotes.com for more information.