Wilson County 911 Board talks renovation in work session

The renovation in question is for potential co-location of emergency communications and dispatching by additional agencies. Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Juliet Police Department and Lebanon Police Department have all expressed interest in co-location.

The board is looking into the possibility of renovating its current building to make enough space to co-locate there.

The board received four proposals from companies that included background information, qualifications, experience and other information.

While a decision won’t formally be made until next week’s board meeting, there was much discussion about what the next step in the process would be. Of particular interest was the cost.

“The only thing I’m trying to do here is stay inside the money,” said former Wilson County sheriff and board vice chairman Terry Ashe. “Let’s see what we can do in our building. If we get in here and it’s jammed up really tight, then maybe we can get some help with the expansion project.”

The board won’t make a decision on how to go forward with the project until its monthly meeting Monday.

“I would hope that on Monday we can come in here with all hearts and minds clear and say, ‘Here’s who we are interested in; let’s now send to them our grocery list,’” said board chairman David Hale. “We need to find out how much it’s going to cost, and if we’re not satisfied with their contract they send us, we can always look somewhere else.”