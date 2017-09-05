Black to hold Military Academy Day at Wilson Central High School

The event will include presentations from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force, Merchant Marine, Coast Guard and Naval academies, as well as from the Reserve Officers Training Corps. Following the program, students will be able to speak individually with academy officers and admissions staff.

“Coming from a family of veterans, I have always believed that one of the most honorable callings in life is to serve one’s country in the military,” said Congresswoman Diane Black. “That is why I host this annual event as a way to provide students in our community with information on how to continue their education at our U.S. Service Academies. I wish all of our applicants the best of luck.”

Each year, members of Congress may nominate a limited number of students to four of the five service academies. The honor of attending a service academy comes with a commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.

Wilson Central High School is at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon. Registration will take place at 9:30 a.m. with a formal program to begin at 10 a.m. The event will be free and open to all 6th District middle and high school students and their families.

For more information, visit black.house.gov/serving-you/military-academy-nominations.