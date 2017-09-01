Council to adopt new city vision

Chairman Ensley Hagan discussed the committee’s proposed overall vision and strategic vision for growth for the city.

The overall vision said, “The city of Lebanon will be a safe, clean, family friendly town for all its citizens that preserves the natural areas and encourages growth in its existing activity centers with safe transportation connections.”

Hagan said the overall vision emerged from the vision of five areas – demographic, survey, natural areas, land use and transportation.

The demographic vision characterizes the “tale of two cities” demographic of Lebanon, which sees a small-town feel in some areas, while other and newer parts of the city function as a suburb of Nashville.

“The idea is to make sure that we serve both those who go to Nashville and what we have here in historically older parts of Lebanon,” Hagan said.

The strategic vision for growth highlights five focus priorities so the city and advance and prosper – transportation, traffic and infrastructure, planning contextual growth, downtown redevelopment, parks and recreations and entertainment and things to do.

Hagan said an update to the city’s major thoroughfare and land-use plans could have great benefits to the city in terms of transportation and planning. He said the major goal of contextual growth is “making sure the growth that happens is appropriate for its given area.”

Other objectives highlighted include using the Lebanon Square, Cumberland University, the Mill and other historic areas as assets for redevelopment, create a parks and recreation plan and connecting entertainment options with people.

The committee began its work with a community survey, which had about 200 responses.

The survey results showed residents favored a community where:

• there’s a mix of single-family houses, townhouses, apartments and condos on various sizes lots, rather than only single-family houses on large lots.

• almost all streets have sidewalks rather than a few sidewalks and they are disconnected.

• places such as shopping, restaurants, a library and a school are within a few blocks of their house and residents can either walk or drive, rather than within a few miles and they have to drive.

• parking is limited when residents decide to drive rather than there is enough parking.

• public transportation such as bus or commuter rail is nearby, rather than distant or unavailable.

The Lebanon City Council will discuss the vision statement and growth plan during Tuesday’s meeting at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall.