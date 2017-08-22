Planning approves 143-unit development

The commission approved the 143 multi-family units on about 16 acres of unaddressed property on Tuckers Gap Road, adjacent to the Hartmann Plantation Townhomes.

The commission required the development to include sidewalks in its final plat plans, which will have to go before the planning commission in the future.

The commission also approved the site plan for a Highway 231 fuel station on about 3 acres at the corner of Hartmann Drive and Highway 231. Double Star, Inc. made the site plan request.

The group also approved the site plan request from Dialysis Clinic Lebanon for property at 212 Babb Drive. The center provides care for patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

Dialysis Clinic, Inc. was established as a non-profit corporation, hopefully to generate funds for research in order that the methods for treatment of ESRD patients might be improved, according to its website.

For more information, visit dciinc.org.