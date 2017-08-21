Volunteer Tennessee announces two funding opportunities

Both opportunities will allow organizations to use service as a vehicle for addressing critical needs throughout the state.

Volunteer center grants allow volunteer centers to assist Volunteer Tennessee in carrying out responsibilities outlined in its commission support grant. Commission support grant funds are to support the operations of state commissions in implementing their duties as required by the National and Community Service Act of 1990, as amended and the Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act. Primary duties include implementation of the state service plan, national service grant administration systems, recruitment of volunteers for national and community service and the development of projects, training and technical assistance for national and community service.

Volunteer Tennessee calls for proposals from volunteer centers to carry out the responsibilities in local communities in Tennessee. Volunteer Centers are defined as an official volunteer center registered with the Points of Light Institute/HandsOn Network, a United Way volunteer center or nonprofit organizations that are in the process of forming an official volunteer center.

Youth civic engagement grants are designed to involve young people between 5-17 years old in service-learning projects that simultaneously support student development and meet community needs in areas such as the environment, education, healthy futures, disaster services and other unmet needs. Volunteer Tennessee calls for proposals from organizations that will use service learning to carry out the responsibilities in local communities in Tennessee.

Applications are due Sept. 12 by 3 p.m. To learn more about the funding opportunities, visit the funding opportunities page at voluteertennessee.net. For any questions, email Zanquetta Gray at zanquetta.gray@tn.gov.

Volunteer Tennessee is the governor’s commission on volunteerism and service. Its mission is to encourage volunteerism and community service. Annually, Volunteer Tennessee provides more than $4.5 million in AmeriCorps grants and volunteer center grants to local agencies throughout the state so they can engage volunteers to meet community needs in education, environment, public safety, human needs and homeland security. The commission consists of a 25-member, bi-partisan volunteer citizen board appointed by the governor and 11 state government ex-officio positions.