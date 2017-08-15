Black names Fincher, Ramsey as campaign co-chairmen

Fincher represented the West Tennessee 8th District from 2011-2017. Ramsey was lieutenant governor of Tennessee from 2007-2017 and is a longtime leader of northeast Tennessee’s conservative bloc.

“As Diane Black’s state co-chair, I can’t wait to get on the road and be a strong voice for Diane’s conservative message,” said Fincher. “From the very moment she told me she was running – I said yes, run for governor. Tennessee needs your ideas, experience and solutions to the challenging issues facing Tennessee.

“In Diane, we have a conservative Tennessee leader who knows how to fight and win. Time and time again, she fights for what’s right – pro-life, lower taxes, against sanctuary cities. She’s a formidable leader with humble beginnings who doesn’t back down. We need Diane Black as our next governor. There is too much at stake in the future of Tennessee to do otherwise.”

A seventh-generation farmer, Fincher is a managing partner in Fincher Farms, a family business that grows cotton, corn, soybeans and wheat on more than 2,500 acres in West Tennessee. In 2010, Fincher became the first Republican in 48 years to represent Tennessee’s 8th District in Congress.

“I’ve seen Diane Black work, and I know what kind of backbone she has,” said Ramsey. “We need a conservative like Diane Black who will fight for what’s right and not back down. It is an honor to introduce her to my friends and work hard to make her our next governor.”

Ramsey was the first Republican lieutenant governor in 138 years upon his election in 2007. He is the longest-serving Republican lieutenant governor in Tennessee history. He is the founder and owner of Ron Ramsey and Associates, a realty and auction firm in Blountville.

“I am honored to have the support of conservative leaders who fight back, and that’s exactly the kind of leaders Stephen Fincher and Ron Ramsey have always been,” said Black. “They put conservative principles to work and never backed down when those principles were challenged. I look forward to working with them to reform our schools, stand strong for tough borders and lower taxes. We are putting together a strong team from the suburbs to the small towns to the rural counties, and we are going to win this race.”