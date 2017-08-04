Pody plans PrayUSA initiative

The Legislative Prayer Caucus started the process to identify communities across the state willing to play host to legislators for a PrayUSA Sunday event.

Nationally, congregations are scheduling time Sunday mornings where government leaders attend gatherings to read the Prayer for American proclamation, share a brief video and allow members to sign the proclamation.

Last January, Tennessee’s state lawmakers joined with citizens in the old Supreme Court chambers at the state capitol to do what the leaders plan to do in local communities. The group hopes to take the initiative into religious communities across Tennessee to encourage others to pray unceasingly for the nation. From the halls of Congress and state capitols across the U.S., Pody said elected officials are calling on citizens to pray.

“The PrayUSA initiative is a tremendous opportunity for individuals and congregations across Tennessee to get involved,” Pody said.

For more information, call Pody’s office at 615-741-7086.

To view the Prayer for America proclamation, prayusa.com/the-proclamation.

Pody, R-Lebanon, serves as vice chairman of the House Consumer and Human Resources Committee. He is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee and House Insurance and Banking Committee.

He may also be reached by email at rep.mark.pody@capitol.tn.gov.