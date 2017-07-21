NYC commissioner to speak at Power of 10 event

Titled “Sustaining the Boom: Becoming a World Class Region,” the event will convene hundreds of Middle Tennessee planners, community leaders and elected officials to discuss regional issues and opportunities.

The Power of 10 region includes Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.

“Silver has a perfect background and mindset to be one of our top keynoters,” said Carol Hudler, Cumberland Region Tomorrow’s CEO. “He understands the connections between green space, smart growth and economic vitality and recognizes the importance of strong leadership and good planning.”

The event will be Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville.

Silver became commissioner of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation in May 2014. Silver is the immediate past president of the American Planning Association and formerly served as the director of planning for Raleigh, N.C.

An award-winning planner with almost 30 years of experience, Silver is internationally recognized for his leadership in the planning profession and his contributions to contemporary planning issues. He specializes in comprehensive planning, place making and implementation strategies.

As parks commissioner, Silver oversees management, planning and operations of nearly 30,000 acres of parkland, which includes parks, playgrounds, beaches, marinas, recreation centers, wilderness areas and other assets.

For more information about the summit and online registration, visit 10power.org.