Council OKs Hunters Point rezoning

The council approved rezoning Johnson Heights subdivision on Hartsville Pike to medium density residential 12,000 from medium-density residential 9,000. The change altered the minimum lot requirement to 12,000 square feet from 9,000 square feet.

Councilor Fred Burton led the push for the rezoning after dozens of residents opposed plans earlier this year to rezone about 58 acres adjacent to the subdivision from medium density residential 12,000 to medium-density residential 9,000.

Burton introduced the ordinance that led to the rezoning after he said he discovered some homes were incorrectly zoned

The council also approved rezoning about 120 acres at 1500 Hunter’s Point Pike to commercial neighborhood from commercial general.

Lebanon Planning staff said the future land use plan identifies the area as residential mixed use, which is identified as 85 percent residential and 15 percent commercial. The commercial neighborhood zoning fits the future land use plan as it allows both residential and commercial uses and both single family and multi-family residential uses.

Planning staff said if 20 percent of the land is used for infrastructure, about 694 single family and 1,665 multi-family units could fit on the site. Charley Dean of Dean Design Group said there are no plans for apartments on the site at this time.

The council also agreed to start the design process for a traffic light at the intersection of Leeville Pike and Crowell Lane. Councilor Chris Crowell said many residents in the area feel the traffic light is necessary for safety at the intersection.

Lebanon engineering director Randy Laine said the city would have to absorb the cost for the light at the intersection since the state does not own either road.

In other business, the council approved:

• a contract with Nashville & Eastern Railroad for the construction of a sidewalk and accessories for railroad crossing on Maple Hill Road

• a budget amendment for the Lebanon Airport to enter into a contract with Phoenix Commercial Builders for an airport maintenance hangar

• changing 170 Eastgate Court to commercial service from industrial park/planning business

• changing 6100 E. Division St. to heavy industrial from industrial park/planned business

• changing 313 and 315 Lake Street to commercial neighborhood from commercial general