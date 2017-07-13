Lebanon council discusses sewer overflow basins

Collection basins, which are located throughout the city, hold overflow water during storms and slowly disperse that water to not overflow the pipes and wastewater plant.

According to Jeff Baines, public works commissioner, the city does not need the overflow collection basin in the immediate future, but it will become a necessity within the next five to 10 years as the city continues to grow.

Baines also said the process of approving and installing the collection basin could take as long as three or four years.

The total cost to construct a basin in that area is about $6 million, Baines said. City officials outlined other possible areas to put the collection basin, but other areas would be more expensive because pipes would need to be replaced if the basin were located closer to the wastewater plant.

“There’s growth that we know is coming, and we’re entering into an era of taking care of our infrastructure,” Mayor Bernie Ash said. “We have to start planning for that.”

Councilors agreed Baines should further research the project and return at a future meeting to update councilors on what he believes would be the best way to move forward.

Because the meeting was a work session and not a voting meeting, councilors did not take any official action on the issue.

Councilors also discussed an audit of the 2016 budget and the agenda for next week’s council meeting.

According to finance director Robert Springer, in early August city officials should know the final financial figures for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

The Lebanon City Council will next meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the town hall center in Lebanon. A public hearing is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.