Business battles Mt. Juliet’s tattoo shop zoning

Michael Lanning, owner of Division Street Tattoo Co., addressed the Mt. Juliet Commission on Monday after he said the city refused to give him a business license for his shop at 2176 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

“Come to find out, the tattoo industry in this town is considered the adult entertainment industry,” said Lanning, who said he has tattooed professionally since 2002.

Under the Mt. Juliet zoning regulation, tattoo parlors and body piercing establishments are classified as adult entertainment businesses, such as adult bookstores, adult motion picture theaters and adult stores.

“Never in my tattooing career have any of those things ever been in conjunction with the tattoo industry,” Lanning said. “A vast majority of our community has some type of tattoo. Tattoos are no longer associated with thugs, gangsters and bikers. The tattoo community is respectable. The art community is even more respectable.”

Mt. Juliet zoning administrator Jennifer Stewart said based on Mt. Juliet Planning Commission documents, city commissioners requested a change in zoning related to tattoo parlors in 2013 after the group received several complaints about tattoo parlors within the city.

“Therefore, they had asked staff to revise the classification and change activity type,” Stewart said. “I’m not sure exactly why it was moved under adult entertainment.”

“There’s nobody up here that thinks a tattoo shop is associated with sex per say,” Commissioner Brian Abston said during Monday’s meeting. “We have zoning in the city of Mt. Juliet where that’s allowed. You are perfectly able to put your business in that area. You just can’t put it in the area, I guess, that you’re wanting to.”

Stewart said the adult entertainment business activity type is only permitted in the industrial general zoning as an overlay district. She said there are some parcels along Industrial Drive and near the future Golden Bear Gateway that are zoned industrial general.

“We’re trying to change the image of the tattoo industry and yet, you guys are going to shove us off back here on Industrial [Drive]. The only shopping complex out there that’s super nice we’re not even zoned for because we’re under this ordinance and how you guys are classifying us,” Lanning said.

Stewart said despite the work Lanning has done on his desired shop on North Mt. Juliet Road, the city only learned about the business late last week when Lanning applied for the business license.

“There have been no approvals given by the city for this business. No permits were ever pulled for the new sign they installed, nor were building permits were ever pulled to cover the remodel of the existing space,” Stewart said. “Had they followed proper procedures by pulling the appropriate permits, or at least contacting the zoning department, they would have been informed sooner that the use was not allowed in their current zoning district.”

Stewart said the process to remove tattoo and body piercing establishments from the classification would take about eight weeks. She said the property owner would have to make a request to the city planning commission for a recommendation of change to the Mt. Juliet City Commission.

The commission would have to approve the change on two readings.

“I’m not sure about the image everyone has of a tattoo shop, especially with what’s been in Mt. Juliet. We’re a family business,” said Lanning’s wife, Hannah. “There’s so much more that we do besides put ink on people. I really hope that you guys will forget any tension and please keep that in mind. This is our livelihood. This is what we do. They allow them everywhere else except for here. It’s such a large city. You have so many people who want this here.”